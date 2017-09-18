Falcons' Vic Beasley: Likely out a month
Beasley (hamstring) is expected to miss about a month, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The NFL's sack leader last season, Beasley had a sack in Week 1 and another in Sunday's game against the Packers, but he was forced out in the third quarter with what has since been diagnosed as a torn hamstring. It's a massive loss for Atlanta's defense, though the unit is better equipped to deal with such an absence than it woud've been at the same time last year. Rookie first-round pick Takkarist McKinley could take on a sizable chunk of Beasley's pass-rushing snaps.
