Beasley (hamstring) is expected to miss about a month, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The NFL's sack leader last season, Beasley had a sack in Week 1 and another in Sunday's game against the Packers, but he was forced out in the third quarter with what has since been diagnosed as a torn hamstring. It's a massive loss for Atlanta's defense, though the unit is better equipped to deal with such an absence than it woud've been at the same time last year. Rookie first-round pick Takkarist McKinley could take on a sizable chunk of Beasley's pass-rushing snaps.