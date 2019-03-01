Head coach Dan Quinn said that the Falcons plan to retain Beasley on the roster for 2019, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. Quinn explained that keeping the 2016 NFL sack champion in Atlanta is "the plan right now," and that "it's going to take really good preparation and really consistent play" for Beasley to once again become a difference-maker on the defensive side.

There's been consideration that Atlanta is overpaying the slumping Beasley, who is in line to make $12.8 million in base salary this season despite only having compiled 10 sacks over his past 30 appearances. The Falcons addressed a number of other roster holes last offseason, overlooking pass rush as an area of need and finishing the year with only 37 sacks (eighth-worst) as a result. Quinn and the Falcons' brass appear to be standing by the 26-year-old defensive end for the time being, as the coach indicated Tuesday that he believes Atlanta will commit to retaining Beasley until March 13th, when the new league year begins and his salary becomes fully guaranteed.