According to head coach Dan Quinn, Beasley will move back to defensive end full-time next season, Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I have re-assessed it," Quinn said. "He played six games at linebacker and two injured. I'm going to put him full-time, all-the-time back at pass rusher. I thought it was best for the team even though some of his production would go down. His best role is doing what he does. He won't go back to linebacker."

Beasley saw a serious dip in production in 2017, following up his league-leading 15.5-sack performance in 2016 with a disappointing five sacks this past year. A return to the defensive line for Beasley could spell the end for Adrian Clayborn's run with the team, as the starting defensive end enters the free agent market this offseason.