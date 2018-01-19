Falcons' Vic Beasley: Moving back to defensive end
According to head coach Dan Quinn, Beasley will move back to defensive end full-time next season, Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I have re-assessed it," Quinn said. "He played six games at linebacker and two injured. I'm going to put him full-time, all-the-time back at pass rusher. I thought it was best for the team even though some of his production would go down. His best role is doing what he does. He won't go back to linebacker."
Beasley saw a serious dip in production in 2017, following up his league-leading 15.5-sack performance in 2016 with a disappointing five sacks this past year. A return to the defensive line for Beasley could spell the end for Adrian Clayborn's run with the team, as the starting defensive end enters the free agent market this offseason.
More News
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....