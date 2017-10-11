Head coach Dan Quinn wouldn't confirm that Beasley would play Sunday against the Dolphins, but he'll practice this week to see how his hamstring reacts, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

This is a great sign for Beasley who hasn't played since Week 2 against the Packers. He played limited snaps in each of his first two games, but he was still able to record two total sacks. The Falcons only have 12 sacks through four games, so there will be plenty of pass-rush opportunities once Beasley is able to return.