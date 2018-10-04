Falcons' Vic Beasley: Not 100 percent
Beasley (ankle) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Atlanta can ill afford another injury to the defense, with the season already on the brink of derailment with four Week 1 starters inactive for Sunday's must-win game at Pittsburgh. The Falcons desperately want to witness a resurrection of the 2016 Vic Beasley, who paced the NFL with 15.5 sacks that year but has been underwhelming in recording just six sacks over his past 18 appearances. Beasley and the front seven look to generate consistent pressure on Ben Roethlisberger, whose offensive line has looked more suspect than it did this time last year -- surrendering 2.3 sacks per game, compared to 1.5 sacks allowed per game during 2017.
More News
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Absent from injury report•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Wearing splint on finger•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: First sack of season•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Knows Falcons must generate pass rush•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Stumbles out of the gate•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Under contract through 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...