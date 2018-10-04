Beasley (ankle) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Atlanta can ill afford another injury to the defense, with the season already on the brink of derailment with four Week 1 starters inactive for Sunday's must-win game at Pittsburgh. The Falcons desperately want to witness a resurrection of the 2016 Vic Beasley, who paced the NFL with 15.5 sacks that year but has been underwhelming in recording just six sacks over his past 18 appearances. Beasley and the front seven look to generate consistent pressure on Ben Roethlisberger, whose offensive line has looked more suspect than it did this time last year -- surrendering 2.3 sacks per game, compared to 1.5 sacks allowed per game during 2017.