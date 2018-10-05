Beasley was limited in practice again Friday as he continues to nurse a minor ankle injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Beasley's ankle issue will be monitored heading into Sunday's tilt against the Steelers, as the pass rusher was unable to log a full practice this week. Fellow defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) has already been ruled out for Week 5, so the team could rely heavily on Takkarist McKinley if Beasley were to suffer a pregame setback.