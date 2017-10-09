Falcons' Vic Beasley: Practicing Monday
Beasley (hamstring) is participating in Monday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The exact capacity Beasley is practicing in does not have to be reported this early in the week, but the fact that he is participating at all Monday is an encouraging sign for his health following the team's bye week. Expect an official update on Beasley to come later in the week, but things appear to be trending in the right direction for the linebacker.
