Falcons' Vic Beasley: Production tumbles in 2017
Beasley recorded 29 tackles, five sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble over 14 games in 2017.
Beasley fell short of expectations in 2017 coming off a 15.5-sack performance in the season prior. Way short, in fact, as he graded out as Pro Football Focus' third-lowest-graded outside linebacker from a pass-rush standpoint. It's no coincidence that his production dipped simultaneously to that of the Falcons' offense -- which reached historic levels in 2016 -- as the Atlanta defense was much less frequently playing with a huge lead and Beasley consequently wasn't afforded as many pass-rush opportunities. In fact, the Falcons played the second-fewest third downs in 2017 (196) after having the 12th-most (213) the year before. If the Falcons offense, which averaged 33.8 points per game in 2016 compared to 22.2 this past season, can bounce back in even a modest way in 2018, Beasley's odds of doing so as well should be fairly high.
