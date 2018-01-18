Beasley recorded 29 tackles, five sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble over 14 games in 2017.

Beasley fell short of expectations in 2017 coming off a 15.5-sack performance in the season prior. Way short, in fact, as he graded out as Pro Football Focus' third-lowest-graded outside linebacker from a pass-rush standpoint. It's no coincidence that his production dipped simultaneously to that of the Falcons' offense -- which reached historic levels in 2016 -- as the Atlanta defense was much less frequently playing with a huge lead and Beasley consequently wasn't afforded as many pass-rush opportunities. In fact, the Falcons played the second-fewest third downs in 2017 (196) after having the 12th-most (213) the year before. If the Falcons offense, which averaged 33.8 points per game in 2016 compared to 22.2 this past season, can bounce back in even a modest way in 2018, Beasley's odds of doing so as well should be fairly high.