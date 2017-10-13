Play

Beasley (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Beasley was a limited participant all week but still avoided the questionable tag. It looks as the 25-year-old is on track to see his first game action since sustaining the injury against the Packers in Week 2.

