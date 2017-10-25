Beasley recorded his third sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Beasley had been quiet since logging sacks in consecutive weeks to kick off the season, but he was able to take down opposing quarterback Tom Brady late in the first quarter of Sunday's contest. The 25-year-old also had a season high five tackles (four solo). His usage was limited, as he only saw 35 defensive snaps (47.0 percent).