Falcons' Vic Beasley: Records sack in defeat
Beasley recorded his third sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Beasley had been quiet since logging sacks in consecutive weeks to kick off the season, but he was able to take down opposing quarterback Tom Brady late in the first quarter of Sunday's contest. The 25-year-old also had a season high five tackles (four solo). His usage was limited, as he only saw 35 defensive snaps (47.0 percent).
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...