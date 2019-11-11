Play

Beasley recorded four total tackles, including a sack and a half during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.

It was the potential for a performance such as this that motivated general manager Thomas Dimitroff to pick up Beasley's $12.8 million fifth-year option in March. Since leading the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, Beasley entered Sunday's contest against New Orleans with just 11.5 sacks over his preceding 38 appearances combined. Sunday he chipped in a quarter of the defense's production in that department, as Atlanta tallied six sacks and held the Saints to just three field goals on the afternoon. Next on the docket, Beasley will face a Panthers front that conceded three sacks to the Packers during a 24-16 loss in Week 10.

