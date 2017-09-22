Beasley (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lions, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Beasley is expected to miss about a month after injuring his hamstring in a Week 2 win over the Packers. His absence is a severe blow to the Atlanta pass rush, as Beasley accounted for 46 percent of the team's sacks last season. With Courtney Upshaw (ankle) also sidelined, Detroit's Matthew Stafford should have plenty of time to throw.