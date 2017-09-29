Play

Beasley (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Beasley just started running again Wednesday, so his absence isn't much of a surprise. However, should Beasley continue to progress in his rehab, it's likely that the linebacker could make a return for Week 5's matchup with the Dolphins.

