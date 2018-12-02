Beasley accounted for two tackles and a 74-yard fumble return touchdown during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore.

Beasley's zig-zagging scoop and score early in the second quarter provided him with his second career touchdown, as well as his first fumble recovery since 2016. Still, it's been a largely maladroit season for Beasley, who entered the year with aspirations to return to previous All-Pro form. Outside of a breakout two-sack performance against Dallas in Week 11, Beasley has accounted for only one sack and 10 tackles all season. Upcoming next is a matchup against a Green Bay offensive line that ranked bottom five in sacks allowed before holding Arizona to just one in a Week 13 loss.

