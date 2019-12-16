Falcons' Vic Beasley: Second-half tear continues
Beasley tallied five total tackles and one sack during Sunday's 29-22 win against San Francisco.
The 2016 All-Pro stepped up for an Atlanta pass-rush that had to go without Takkarist McKinley (shoulder) for much of the contest, picking up his seventh sack of the season in an upset over the recently top-seeded 49ers. Beasley has been red-hot following a sluggish start to the 2019 campaign, collecting 5.5 sacks over his past six appearances after accounting for just a sack and a half between Weeks 1 and 8. He has a strong probability of continuing his recent streak as a pocket disrupter Week 16, taking on a Jaguars offensive line that has surrendered multiple sacks in 11 consecutive outings.
