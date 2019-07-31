Beasley suggested that racking up 10-plus sacks is an important goal for him headed into 2019, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "For me, it is about double-digit sacks because I'm not just a guy, I'm a good player," Beasley said. "For me and the person that I am... that's what I need to do."

Since accounting for two more sacks (15.5) than any other player in the NFL in 2016, Beasley has collected just 10 sacks over 30 regular-season outings, while finishing no higher than third in sacks on his own team in either 2017 or 2018. When inspecting the last two years as a whole, the outlook is somewhat bleak -- but Beasley started to heat up late last year. He had only two sacks over a 17-game span between Week 10 of 2017 to Week 10 of 2018, but rebounded with four sacks over his final seven games of the season.