Falcons' Vic Beasley: Solid outing not enough
Beasley recorded three tackles and a half-sack in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
Beasley found the sack column for a second-straight week, but it wasn't enough to help his team come away with a win against the host Colts. He and the Falcons defense, through three weeks, are allowing an average of 25 points per game and need to make changes ahead of a Week 4 matchup with Tennesee (1-2).
