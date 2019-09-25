Beasley recorded three tackles and a half-sack in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Beasley found the sack column for a second-straight week, but it wasn't enough to help his team come away with a win against the host Colts. He and the Falcons defense, through three weeks, are allowing an average of 25 points per game and need to make changes ahead of a Week 4 matchup with Tennesee (1-2).

