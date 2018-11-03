Falcons' Vic Beasley: Struggling to get after the passer
Beasley has seven tackles and one sack on the season coming into Atlanta's Week 9 game against Washington.
Since pacing the NFL with 15.5 sacks during 2016, Beasley has managed only six sacks over his past 22 games, while second-year man Takkarist McKinley appears to be emerging as the team's most consistent provider of quarterback pressure. Sunday the two young edge rushers will face off with Alex Smith and a Redskins offensive line that has allowed the eight-fewest sacks in 2018 (13).
