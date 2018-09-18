Beasley recorded two tackles during Sunday's 31-24 win against the Panthers.

Beasley has yet to record a sack, and has just three combined tackles through the Falcons' first two outings of the new season. It will be compelling to gauge who wins the battle in Week 3 -- 2016 Sack Champion Beasley and the Falcons' pass rush, or a Saints offensive line that finished with the second-fewest sacks allowed last season (20).

