Falcons' Vic Beasley: Tallies first sack of 2019
Beasley collected just one tackle during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Eagles, a sack of Carson Wentz.
He still isn't accounting for a high volume of stops against the run, but Beasley's sack is a kernel of hope for what the Falcons hope will be a much improved pass rush compared to what was offered in a disappointing defensive campaign last year. Coming into Sunday night's showdown Beasley had compiled just 10 sacks over his previous 31 regular-season games, after logging an NFL-best 15.5 sacks and earning All-Pro honors during 2016. His potential resurgence, along with continued development for Grady Jarrett and Takkarist McKinley will be X-factors that determine Atlanta's ability to produce pressure for the rest of the year.
