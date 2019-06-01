Beasley said Friday that he will "definitely be there" when the Falcons open up mandatory minicamp June 11, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn was not thrilled that Beasley sat out voluntary workouts, saying that "there's nothing like on-field-stuff" in preparation for the regular season. Better late than never, though, and Quinn is enthusiastic to work hands on with Beasley now that he's assumed responsibilities as the team's defensive play caller. Beasley's fifth-year option of $12.8 million was picked up by Atlanta on March 13, as the organization waits with bated breath for the 26-year-old defensive end to return to his All-Pro form of 2016. The Falcons finished 22nd in sacks last year, but if Beasley and Takkarist McKinley can achieve their full potential in 2019, that figure projects to be much improved.