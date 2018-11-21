Beasley collected two sacks and three combined tackles during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Following a six-game drought, Beasley got back in the sack column Sunday by dragging Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to the ground twice for a total of minus-17 yards. Prior to his Week 11 breakout, Beasley had averaged one sack every 3.83 games since the start of the 2017 season. This after averaging nearly one sack per game (15.5 in 16 appearances) and being named a First-Team All-Pro in 2016. Atlanta desperately hopes to get the best out of Beasley and this Falcons pass rush Thursday night, going up against a No. 1 scoring Saints offense that's allowed an NFL-low nine sacks this year.