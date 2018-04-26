Falcons' Vic Beasley: Under contract through 2019
The Falcons announced Wednesday that they have exercised their fifth-year option on Beasley, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Beasley, a 2015 first-round pick, is set to make $14.2 million in the final year of his deal in 2019. The Falcons were always expected to pick up Beasley's option after general manager Thomas Dimitroff confirmed as much in late February, but it took nearly two months before the team made the transaction official. After leading the league with 15.5 sacks in 2016, Beasley saw his total drop to five in 14 games in 2017, prompting the Falcons to move him from outside linebacker to defensive end this offseason.
