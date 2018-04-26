The Falcons announced Wednesday that they have exercised their fifth-year option on 2016 NFL sack-leader Vic Beasley, meaning the promising pass rusher is set to make $14.2 million in the final year of his deal, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Beasley has been anticipating this move for two months, as general manager Thomas Dimitroff stated the Falcons' plan to utilize the fifth-year option on his contract in late February. The 25-year-old will return to defensive end this season, a position where he established career-highs in tackles, forced fumbles and sacks two years ago as an undeniable force for the NFC-Champion Atlanta defense.