Falcons' Vic Beasley: Wearing splint on finger
Beasley "jammed up" one of his fingers but would not confirm if it is broken, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Since pacing the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, Beasley's knack for getting after the passer has taken a sharp downturn with just six sacks over his past 17 regular-season games. Atlanta hopes to have its two young pass rushers -- Beasley and Takkarist McKinley -- fully healthy going up a Bengals offensive line that has been excellent at keeping Andy Dalton upright in the pocket thus far this season. After ranking 20th last year in sacks allowed (40), the Bengals have significantly improved in pass protection with additions of Cordy Glenn and Billy Price, so far allowing the second-fewest number of sacks in 2018.
