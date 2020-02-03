Falcons' Vic Beasley: Will head to free agency
The Falcons announced that they will not seek a new contract with Beasley.
A 2015 first-round pick (eighth overall) Beasley has missed just two games for the Falcons over five seasons and led the league with 15.5 sacks in 2016. However, the Clemson product followed up the career year with back-to-back five-sack seasons before producing eight in 2019. Beasley will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
