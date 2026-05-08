The Falcons signed Anthony as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Anthony caught 31 of 54 targets for 391 yards and a touchdown while also adding 27 yards and two scores on five carries over 12 contests at Wisconsin in 2025. More notably, the wide receiver compiled 446 yards and a touchdown on 16 kickoff-returns, and his best path towards making the Falcons' 53-man roster is likely as a special-teams asset.