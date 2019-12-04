Schweitzer was listed as the Falcons' starting right guard on Tuesday's official depth chart, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 26-year-old lineman registered his third start of the season Thanksgiving night against New Orleans, as Atlanta's coaching staff elevated him above Jamon Brown in an effort to revitalize a struggling front five. With Chris Lindstrom (foot) having returned to practice Monday and now within his 21-day window for activation from injury reserve, Schweitzer may get in a couple more starts to wrap up 2019, but he very likely is not the Falcons' long-term answer at either guard spot.