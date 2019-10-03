Schweitzer (shoulder) was a limited participant for the Falcons' practice session Wednesday, but may to slide over to center if Alex Mack (elbow) is unable to play Sunday against the Texans, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mack suffered the injury during Atlanta's Week 4 loss to Tennessee but was able to return to the game after evaluation, fielding 92 percent of the offensive snaps in total. Schweitzer, meanwhile, fielded 80 percent of the snaps Week 3 against Indianapolis, but faded into a backup role Sunday against the Titans as Jamon Brown garnered 88 percent of the action at right guard. Brown is now dealing with a concussion and missed Wednesday's session, so if Mack does play, it's possible Schweitzer starts at guard instead.