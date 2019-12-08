Play

Schweitzer (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Schweitzer was in line to register his fourth start of the season for Week 14, but picked up the shoulder issue. As long as the San Jose State pick is sidelined, look for either Matt Gono or John Wetzel to be deployed as the team's left guard.

