Falcons' Wes Schweitzer: Heading to Washington
Schweitzer agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Redskins on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old guard agreed to terms with Washington a few short hours after Ereck Flowers signed a $30 million deal to join the Dolphins. Washington's offensive line has dealt with a rash of injuries and unfortunate circumstances over the past two seasons, but now acquire a player who has missed just two contests over his past 48 possible outings, while allowing only two sacks on 504 pass block snaps during 2019 (per Pro Football Focus).
