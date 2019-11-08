Play

Schweitzer (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Schweitzer started the week as a limited practice participant but was unable to practice Thursday, so it's not a major surprise to see he won't be available. The 26-year-old will need to fully clear the concussion protocol before returning to action.

