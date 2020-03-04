Schweitzer is not expected to re-sign with the Falcons prior to the start of free agency, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 26-year-old offensive guard suited up for 15 of Atlanta's 16 regular-season contests during 2019, but he started just seven times after being selected to start 29 of his first 31 NFL appearances between 2017 and 2018. Schweitzer has only played for the Falcons since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of San Jose State, but he'll now be afforded an opportunity to hit free agency and potentially find a new home elsewhere.