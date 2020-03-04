Falcons' Wes Schweitzer: Set to hit free agency
Schweitzer is not expected to re-sign with the Falcons prior to the start of free agency, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 26-year-old offensive guard suited up for 15 of Atlanta's 16 regular-season contests during 2019, but he started just seven times after being selected to start 29 of his first 31 NFL appearances between 2017 and 2018. Schweitzer has only played for the Falcons since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of San Jose State, but he'll now be afforded an opportunity to hit free agency and potentially find a new home elsewhere.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew goes to the wishing well, choosing the ideal landing spots for the top available...
-
3/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy impact of Philip Rivers going to IND, our thoughts on A.J. Green with a rookie...
-
Dynasty mock draft: Old times
There were multiple team-building strategies on display in our most recent Dynasty mock draft.
-
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Everyone knows about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but has Baylor's Denzel Mims...
-
J.K. Dobbins 2020 NFL Draft Profile
J.K. Dobbins looks like he could be the total package at running back, but questions about...