Falcons' Wes Schweitzer: Sheds injury tag
Schweitzer (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Schweitzer practiced without limitations Friday, and he's managed to fully clear the league's concussion protocol. The 26-year-old will play his usual reserve role along the offensive line against the Panthers on Sunday.
