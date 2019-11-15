Play

Schweitzer (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schweitzer practiced without limitations Friday, and he's managed to fully clear the league's concussion protocol. The 26-year-old will play his usual reserve role along the offensive line against the Panthers on Sunday.

