Falcons' Wes Schweitzer: To start in place of Levitre
Schweitzer is listed as Atlanta's starting left guard on the team's most-recent depth chart, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 2016 sixth-round pick will step in for the injured Andy Levitre (triceps), who head coach Dan Quinn announced Tuesday will be down for the season. Schweitzer lost out to Brandon Fusco on the starting gig at right guard during the preseason after starting all 16 games for the Falcons last year. He'll now be re-inserted into the starting lineup against a Saints pass rush that tied for the seventh-most sacks in 2017.
