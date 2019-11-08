Schweitzer (concussion) did not participate during practice Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The veteran offensive guard downgraded from limited involvement Wednesday to a scratch during Thursday's session, casting doubt on his potential to suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints. Schweitzer has not missed a game yet in 2019, but his status remains uncertain as the injury-depleted Falcons' offensive line prepares to face a New Orleans front seven that averages three sacks per game and ranks No. 4 in rush defense to the midpoint of its regular-season slate.