Watts (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's game against the Bills, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Watts popped up on Friday's practice report due to an ankle injury, but the injury doesn't appear to be severe as he was able to practice without restriction Saturday. The rookie third-rounder has 23 tackles (17 solo) and four pass defenses (including two interceptions) through the first four regular-season games of his NFL career.