Watts registered five tackles (four solo) and three defensed passes, including two interceptions, in Monday's 27-24 victory versus the Rams.

Watts twice got the better of MVP candidate Matthew Stafford in Atlanta's upset win. Late in the second quarter, Watts grabbed a deep pass intended for Xavier Smith at the Falcons' seven-yard line. One play later, Bijan Robinson reached the end zone on a 93-yard touchdown run. In the fourth quarter, Watts picked off Stafford again, this time gathering the ball at Atlanta's 25-yard line and returning it 32 yards to the Rams' 43. Monday marked the first multi-interception game of Watts' career and added to a fine rookie campaign during which the Notre Dame product has posted 89 tackles and 10 defensed passes, including five pickoffs, through 16 contests.