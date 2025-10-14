Falcons' Xavier Watts: Five tackles vs. Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watts posted five tackles (three solo) during the Falcons' 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday.
Watts was cleared to play in Monday night's game despite a lingering ankle injury, which didn't appear to slow him down as the rookie third-rounder played every single defensive snap. Watts is up 28 tackles through five regular-season games, which is second most on the Falcons behind fellow starting safety Jessie Bates (29).
