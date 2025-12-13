Watts posted nine total tackles (five solo) during Thursday's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.

Watts led Atlanta's defense in total tackles, tallying nine or more stops for the third time this season in Thursday's divisional win. The 2025 third-round pick from Notre Dame has had an impressive rookie campaign, recording 79 total tackles and seven passes defensed, including three interceptions, through 14 appearances. He's expected to continue starting alongside Jessie Bates in the Falcons' secondary in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.