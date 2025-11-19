default-cbs-image
Watts recorded two tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss versus the Panthers.

Watts had tallied at least four tackles in all but one of Atlanta's nine games leading up to Week 11, so Sunday's contest was disappointing for any fantasy managers hoping for IDP production. He should continue to play an every-down role in a Week 12 matchup at New Orleans.

