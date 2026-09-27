Watts recorded five tackles (three solo) and one interception during Thursday's 35-14 win over the Packers.

The Falcons put together an all-around performance for their first win of the season, with Watts putting the finishing touches on the victory by picking off Jordan Love within the last two minutes of the fourth quarter. Watts, a third-round selection of the Falcons in the 2025 NFL Draft, finished his rookie season with five interceptions, tied for second-most in the league behind Kevin Byard (seven). Watts has 16 tackles (10 solo), one interception and one forced fumble through the first three games of the 2026 regular season.