Falcons' Xavier Watts: Picks off pass in Week 12 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watts finished Sunday's 24-10 victory versus New Orleans with six tackles (five solo) and an interception.
Watts briefly exited due to an apparent injury early in the fourth quarter but was able to return in short order. The rookie safety then put a ribbon on the victory with an interception in the final seconds of the contest. Watts is up to three pickoffs on the campaign, tops among NFL rookies.
