Falcons' Xavier Watts: Racks up nine tackles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watts recorded nine tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 20-10 loss at San Francisco.
The 49ers created plenty of tackling opportunities by running the ball 39 times in Week 7, and Watts seized his share of stops, tying his season-high total. He might not get quite so many chances when Atlanta hosts a pass-heavy Dolphins offense in Week 8.
