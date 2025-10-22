default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Watts recorded nine tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 20-10 loss at San Francisco.

The 49ers created plenty of tackling opportunities by running the ball 39 times in Week 7, and Watts seized his share of stops, tying his season-high total. He might not get quite so many chances when Atlanta hosts a pass-heavy Dolphins offense in Week 8.

More News