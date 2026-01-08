Watts posted 96 total tackles (59 solo) and 11 passes defensed, including five interceptions, across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Watts, a 2025 third-round pick from Florida State, made an instant impact in Atlanta, tying for the second-most interceptions in the NFL while ranking third on the team in total tackles and passes defensed. His best game of the season came in the Week 17 upset win over the Rams, when he recorded five total tackles and picked off MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford twice. Entering his second NFL season, Watts could continue to emerge as one of the league's premier ball hawks in 2026.