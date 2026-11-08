The Falcons activated Abdullah (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bengals, Will McFadden of Atlanta's official site reports.

Abdullah was placed on injured reserve Oct. 10 and has missed Atlanta's past four games. He began this week with a pair of limited practices before logging a full session Friday. If he returns to action Sunday, Abdullah could provide a boost to a Falcons linebacker corps that could additionally get back James Pearce (back), who is also questionable.