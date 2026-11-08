Abdullah (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Bengals in Madrid, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Abdullah was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 10 due to a hamstring injury, and after missing the required four games while on the list, he was designated to return Wednesday and then activated Saturday, setting him up for his first game action since Week 4. A rotational role off the edge is likely for Abdullah with James Pearce (back) making his season debut and all of Cameron Thomas, Za'Darius Smith and Charles Snowden available to the defense.