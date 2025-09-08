Coach Raheem Morris said Monday the Falcons will work out some kickers this week after Koo missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

"You have to say (Koo is the kicker) right now, but we'll work out some veterans, we'll work out some up-and-comers," Morris said, highlighting Lenny Krieg, who is on Atlanta's practice squad, as a "developing prospect" for the team. One of the more reliable kickers in the league from 2019-2023, Koo converted a career-worst 73.5 percent of his field-goal attempts last season, making just 25 of 34 such kicks. On Sunday against the Bucs, Koo connected from 41 and 36 yards before pushing the game-tying field goal wide right at the end of regulation. His grip on the job feels as if it's starting to slip.