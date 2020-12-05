Koo was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Koo went a perfect 10-for-10 on field-goal tries and 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts over three November appearances. The 26-year-old has posted a sterling 96.7 percent overall conversion rate on field goals this season, while his 109 points represent an NFL high. Koo was limited during Wednesday's practice because of a quadriceps injury, but a full session Thursday shows he should be in the clear for a Week 13 matchup against the Saints.

