Koo was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Koo went a perfect 10-for-10 on field-goal tries and 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts over three November appearances. The 26-year-old has posted a sterling 96.7 percent overall conversion rate on field goals this season, while his 109 points represent an NFL high. Koo was limited during Wednesday's practice because of a quadriceps injury, but a full session Thursday shows he should be in the clear for a Week 13 matchup against the Saints.
More News
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: No limitations in practice•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Limited with quad injury•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Huge scoring day against Raiders•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Sinks all three of his kicks•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Flawless in Week 9 win•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Produces baker's dozen in TNF win•