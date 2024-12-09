Koo made both field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings.
While Koo was perfect Sunday, both field-goal attempts were shorter than a PAT. The veteran kicker is on track for his worst field-goal percentage as a Falcon, but he's shown a slight improvement in recent weeks, going 8-for-9 on kicks over his last three appearances.
More News
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Struggles continue in Week 13•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Good to go•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Expected to play•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Working through hip issue•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Provides team's only points Sunday•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Misses three kicks in rough outing•